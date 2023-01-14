Major €4m cross border research project launched

A major €4million four-year cross-border research partnership has been launched to research and address imbalances across the North West Atlantic Innovation Corridor.

The Atlantic Futures Project is a collaboration between Ulster University, University of Galway, Atlantic Technological University and University of Limerick for sustainable regional development to make a real impact on aspects of industry and civic society in the North West Atlantic Innovation Corridor region.

The project aims to explore issues which uniquely affect the area including relative slow economic growth; low levels of female entrepreneurship; higher rates of mental health difficulties among young people than ever before; barriers to digitalisation in rural areas; and issues with international freight connectivity with no state ports or airports in the region.

Malachy O’Neill, Director of Regional Engagement for Ulster University says this is a major project which will hopefully help improve the lives of people living in the area..