Donegal’s Sean McGinley notched up an impressive victory at the National Indoor Junior and Under-23 Championships at the National Indoor Arena.

The Finn Valley athlete powered his way to victory in the 1,500 metres at under-23 level ahead of Colin Smith (Mullingar Harriers) and Patrick Noonan (Craughwell).

Meanwhile, Finn O’Neill of Lifford Strabane AC was second in the junior men’s pole vault.