Cathaoirleath of Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal district, has confirmed retrofitting for 47 social houses which he describes at ‘Life Changing’.

Houses in Railway Avenue in Killygordan and Hilltop Cresent in Stranorlar are to be renovated under government funding.

Cllr. Patrick McGowan says the first step he says is to survey the properties with hope for works to commence later in the year following a transparent tender and procurement process.