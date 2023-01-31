Donegal has one of largest property price increases in country

767 new homes were under construction in Donegal last month.

However, the county continues to have one of the highest vacancy rates in the country.

Donegal saw one of the largest increases in property prices in the country in the 12 months up to November 2022. The average house price in the county is €183,792, up 18.9%.

In the twelve months to October 2022, there were 1,308 residential property transactions in Donegal.

According to GeoDirectory’s latest report, the number of new addresses in the county has increased by 76% to 677 when compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, 767 new properties were under construction in Donegal in December 2022.

The county however, has a vacancy rate of 9.4%, the fourth highest in the country and above the national average of 4%.

11% of Donegal’s housing stock is made up on holiday homes.