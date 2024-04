13,866 people were registered as homeless in Ireland in February – a new record.

The total figure includes 4,147 children.

There was a marginal decrease of 0.5% in the number of adults homeless in the North West, totalling to 172 , 70 of them in Donegal.

The North West seen 23 families without a home last month, one family more than February.

The number of children seeking accommodation in the Northwest saw a rise of 6% to total 52.