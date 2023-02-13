Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
European Commission predicting economy growth for 2023

The European Commission is predicting the Irish economy will grow by 4.9% this year.

It’s also forecasting the rate of inflation will moderate to 4.4% in 2023, from an average of 8.1% last year.

In a statement, the Commission says despite the announcement of job cuts in the tech sector, there is no visible negative impact in Ireland yet.

It also says the country’s economic outlook remains uncertain due to trade developments related to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

According to the Winter Economic Forecast, the performance of multinationals could swing growth in either direction.

