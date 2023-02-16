Harps confirm signing of striker Cian Lynch

Finn Harps kick off their new season with a home game against Galway United on Friday night, and ahead of that game the club has announced another new signing.

Striker Cian Lynch has joined the Donegal side on a two year deal.

The Dubliner came through the ranks at Cabinteely FC where he made his debut. He then made the move across the water where he has competed in both the USL and NPSL with Lakeland Tropics, Erie Commodores, Calgary Foothills and Little Rock Rangers.

Lynch attended Cape Breton University in Canada, the #1 ranked team nationally where he helped the Capers to consecutive league championships.

Harps boss Dave Rogers said: “We are delighted to sign Cian at Finn Harps FC for the next two years. He knows the league having come through the underage system here but showed a lot of courage in moving abroad to further his career as well as his personal development and pursue his studies.”

Lynch said he’s delighted to have signed with Harps

“Having spent the last few years over in Canada and the US I wasn’t too sure what was next but from the second I sat down with Dave I could tell Finn Harps was the best place for me to continue to develop as a player and person,” he said.

“You can tell as soon as you speak with Dave he’s got something different than most managers, he’s got a real passion not just for the game but for the culture and environment he wants to build in the community between the fans and the club and that’s what sold it for me.

“I’m excited to be playing back home in Ireland and to get out in front of the fans at Finn Park and they can be sure that every time I put on that jersey I’ll give 110% for them and everyone involved with the club.”

Rogers said Lynch is a striker with a real eye for goal.

“His time in the USA and Canada has added a positive technical aspect to his game and he is a tremendous athlete.

“Cian is an excellent addition to the squad and will now provide strong competition in our attack. I’m excited for Finn Harps fans to see him in action now that the season is about to begin.”