Standby aircraft brought in following cancellation of Donegal flights

A standby aircraft has been introduced as a result of the cancellation of flights between Donegal Airport and Dublin.

A Department of Transport spokesperson says they are aware of the recent disruption on the PSO service which has seen numerous flights cancelled over recent weeks.

Emerald Airlines confirmed that a technical difficulty with the designated aircraft is to blame with passengers instead offered coach transfers to Dublin or accommodation on the next available flight.

The Department of Transport says the airline’s performance on the route will continue to be monitored in accordance with the PSO contract for the provision of the services.