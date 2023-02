Employment rates in Ireland have hit a 25-year high.

Figures from the CSO show 2.57 million people were working in the last quarter of 2022, representing 97.3 per cent of the working population.

The largest increase in employment was recorded in administrative and support service activities, while the biggest drop was in the agriculture sector, where employment figures fell by 5.7 per cent.

CSO statistician Sam Scriven says the results are mixed: