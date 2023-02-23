Non compliances identified during HIQA inspections at two centres for older people in Donegal

HIQA has today published two inspection reports on residential centres for older people in Convoy and Carndonagh. In both instances, the providers have set out details of how non-compliances are being addressed. In most instances, those measure are already in place.

There were 11 non-compliances identified at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home in Convoy, which had 54 residents in place at the time of the inspection in November last year.

The non-compliances were identified in the areas of staffing, training and development, governance and management, notification of incidents, premises, infection control, fore precautions, assessment and care plans, healthcare, management of challenging behaviour, and residents rights.

The full report on Brentwood Manor can be accessed HERE

Three non-compliances were identified at Carndonagh Community Hospital, which had 26 residents at the time of in inspection in October. They were in the areas of governance and management, premises and fire precautions.

The full report on Carndonagh Community Hospital can be accesed HERE