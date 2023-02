Over 40,000 premises in Donegal are now covered by high-speed fibre broadband.

40,478 homes and businesses in the county now have access to the network following the investment of more than €40 million by eir in the county. On completion, 71,000 premises in Donegal will be fibre enabled.

In Donegal, the roll-out programme is already 57% complete, giving local communities and businesses access to internet speeds of up to 10gbps, roughly 100 times faster than the average connection.