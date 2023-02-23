Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over €7.6m PEACEPLUS funding earmarked for Donegal

Residents, community and voluntary organisations are being encouraged to assist in formulating Donegal’s PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan.

Donegal County Council has been awarded an indicative allocation of over €7.6 million for the plan from the European Regional Development Fund with match-funding provided from the Executive Office NI and the Department for Rural and Community Development Ireland.

There will be a focus on; local community regeneration and transformation, thriving and peaceful communities and building respect for all cultural identities.

Cllr Paul Canning, Chair of the PEACEPLUS Partnership says the funding is significant and will help enhance social inclusion in Donegal:

Cathairlaoith Colr. Liam Blaney with some of the attendees at the launch of the PEACE Plus project at Donegal Council Council. (NW Newspix)
Over €7.6m PEACEPLUS funding earmarked for Donegal

23 February 2023
Eight Donegal towns included in Western Development Comission travel report

23 February 2023
Over 40,000 premises in Donegal covered by high-speed fibre broadband

23 February 2023
HSE preparing revised planning application for Donegal Hospice extension

23 February 2023
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 February 2023
Dail told a stimulus package must be agreed for the North West and West

23 February 2023

