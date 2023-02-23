Over €7.6m PEACEPLUS funding earmarked for Donegal

Residents, community and voluntary organisations are being encouraged to assist in formulating Donegal’s PEACEPLUS Local Community Action Plan.

Donegal County Council has been awarded an indicative allocation of over €7.6 million for the plan from the European Regional Development Fund with match-funding provided from the Executive Office NI and the Department for Rural and Community Development Ireland.

There will be a focus on; local community regeneration and transformation, thriving and peaceful communities and building respect for all cultural identities.

Cllr Paul Canning, Chair of the PEACEPLUS Partnership says the funding is significant and will help enhance social inclusion in Donegal: