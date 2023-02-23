Rogers reporting clean bill of health ahead of trip to Athlone

Finn Harps are on the road this Friday night as Dave Rogers’ side travel to Athlone Town. Kick-off at Athlone Town Stadium is 7.45pm and Darren Kelly will have LIVE updates on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union, Ballybofey.

Harps will be looking to get their first points of 2023 on the board after suffering defeat to Galway United in their season opener. Meanwhile Athlone Town will be hoping to continue their strong start after securing bragging rights in their Midlands Derby defeat of Longford Town on Saturday.

Dave Rogers told club media: “After the disappointment of losing to Galway United last week, the lads have worked extremely hard in training this week and are looking forward to another tough game away to Athlone Town FC.

We have a clean bill of health and everyone is available as we go into this game with total respect and admiration for our opponents who got off to a great start last week by beating Longford Town FC 3-1.

Our preparations and principles on how we want to approach the Athlone match are ready and we know that if we want to come away with three points then we will have to be at our best and be switched on in all areas of the pitch, both in and out of possession.”