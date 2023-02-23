Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Rogers reporting clean bill of health ahead of trip to Athlone

Finn Harps are on the road this Friday night as Dave Rogers’ side travel to Athlone Town. Kick-off at Athlone Town Stadium is 7.45pm and Darren Kelly will have LIVE updates on Highland in association with B&S Credit Union, Ballybofey.

Harps will be looking to get their first points of 2023 on the board after suffering defeat to Galway United in their season opener. Meanwhile Athlone Town will be hoping to continue their strong start after securing bragging rights in their Midlands Derby defeat of Longford Town on Saturday.

Dave Rogers told club media: “After the disappointment of losing to Galway United last week, the lads have worked extremely hard in training this week and are looking forward to another tough game away to Athlone Town FC.

We have a clean bill of health and everyone is available as we go into this game with total respect and admiration for our opponents who got off to a great start last week by beating Longford Town FC 3-1.

Our preparations and principles on how we want to approach the Athlone match are ready and we know that if we want to come away with three points then we will have to be at our best and be switched on in all areas of the pitch, both in and out of possession.”

Top Stories

Cathairlaoith Colr. Liam Blaney with some of the attendees at the launch of the PEACE Plus project at Donegal Council Council. (NW Newspix)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €7.6m PEACEPLUS funding earmarked for Donegal

23 February 2023
SMI
News, Top Stories

Eight Donegal towns included in Western Development Comission travel report

23 February 2023
Business / News 220922023. No Repro Fee. Pictured at the announcement that eir, Ireland’s largest telecommunications provider, has passed a record one million homes and businesses across Ireland with its new high-speed fibre-to-the-home network are Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eavann Murphy, MD of open eir Wholesale and Oliver Loomes, eir CEO. The announcement, made at an industry event today at The Exo, Dublin’s largest office building, means that Ireland is on its way to becoming one of the most fibre-connected countries in the world. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennells
News, Top Stories

Over 40,000 premises in Donegal covered by high-speed fibre broadband

23 February 2023
Donegal Hospice
News, Top Stories

HSE preparing revised planning application for Donegal Hospice extension

23 February 2023
Advertisement

