Darragh Kelly is back in MMA Bellator action on Saturday at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The Inishowen man is looking for a third win under the promotion and is also seeking improvement from his previous victory.

Kelly who drops to featherweight for this weekend’s contest will face Frenchman Dorval Jordan on the premlin card of Bellator 291.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly caught up with Darragh this week as he prepares for his next battle: