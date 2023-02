Harry Walsh was in studio to talk about the importance of defibrillators and how one of the devices contributed to saving his life. Also in studio, the man who operated the defib, his friend Teague McFadden

We some as The Donegal Local Development Clg (DLDC) and the Donegal Volunteer Centre (DVC) launch a Donegal Defib Day, asking the public to put their hearts into becoming defib aware.