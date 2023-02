A warning has been issued to retailers in Donegal about an organised crime gang in operation targeting large off licence stores.

The gang has been targeting businesses in other parts of the country but Gardaí in Donegal anticipate that they will travel to the county.

It’s believed they enter the shop as a group and while maintaining contact with each other they also monitor staff and CCTV cameras.

Sergeant Eunan Walsh is advising businesses to review their security measures: