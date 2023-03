A 36 year old man has been arrested in relation to the attempted murder of PSNI officer John Caldwell.

He was arrested following the search of a property in Derry this morning by detectives investigating the activities of the New IRA.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital, after being shot multiple times at a sports complex near Omagh last month.

This is the 13th arrest in relation to the incident – police have yet to charge anyone.