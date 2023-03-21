All Star for ATU Donegal’s Ciara McGarvey

ATU Donegal’s Ciara McGarvey has been named as a Yoplait HEC LGFA All-Star.

The ATU Donegal Ladies Gaelic Football side recently captured the Lynch Cup and Ciara played a significant role in the side throughout the competition, including being named Player of the Match in the Final where she scored 1-8 on the day.

Ciara and the rest of the winners will receive their awards on Friday March 31 at The Bonnington Hotel in Dublin.

Ciara is a current Physiotherapy Studies student and is a Sports Scholar in her 2nd Year at ATU Donegal.