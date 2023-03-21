Dog found tied to tree in Donegal woods

A young dog has been found tied to a tree in Donegal.

The ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre rescued the dog after being contacted by a family who discovered the spaniel dumped in woods.

The young spaniel is believed to have been taken to a remote path deep in the woods, tied to a tree with a piece of old rope and left there without food or water, with no way to fend for himself.

A young family came across the dog who has been named Basil and contacted the ISPCA.

Upon inspection be a vet, the dog who was barely a year old was found to be severely dehydrated and underweight which led to them believing he may have been in the woods for a day or two.

Basil has since been rehomed.