Garda recruitment positive but training and equipment improvements needed – O’Connor

The launch of a new Garda recruitment campaign is positive, but improvements to the training and equipment provided will need to be made.

That’s according to the Garda Representative Association which hopes the additional members will aid the current shortfall in police on the frontline.

Justice Minister Simon Harris presented plans to Cabinet this morning which could see almost 1,000 new members join the force by the end of this year.

President of the GRA, Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor says the downward trend in numbers has been most visible on the streets: