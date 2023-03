The Government’s agreed to introduce a budget tax package for small landlords to keep them in the market.

Taoioseach Leo Varadkar has been outlining details of a counter motion to Sinn Fein’s proposal to extend the eviction ban.

A refurbishment grant scheme will be extended, while if a person rents out a room, it won’t affect their social welfare entitlements.

Leo Varadkar’s criticised Sinn Fein, saying extending the eviction ban would make matters worse: