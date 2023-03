A man was allegedly assaulted while waiting for a taxi home ay Upper Mainstreet, Letterkenny.

It occurred at approximately 4am on Saturday morning last.

The victim says he was approached by a man who was unknown to him before being assaulted.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital as he had sustained injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening in nature.

Garda Sean Walsh is appealing for anyone with information to come forward: