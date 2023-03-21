Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages and then we discuss growing waiting lists for home care packages in Donegal. Later, Chelsea tells us how she was defrauded out of 13,000 euro and we hear how Ireland has some of the highest cocaine usage in the world:

In this hour, Community Garda Information and we hear concerns that people with cancer are turning to alternative treatments that could worsen outcomes. Later the Simon Community appeals for help in their work with the homeless:

Gina and Christopher join Greg to mark World Down Syndrome Day and later we get reaction to a new study which shows a low level of reporting of stalking. We finish off with concerns over the discovery of a bag of drugs in Sion Mills:

 

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 March 2023
TikTok
News, Top Stories

TikTok to be banned from civil service devices in Northern Ireland

21 March 2023
wind weather mar 21
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal tonight

21 March 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man assaulted waiting for a taxi home in Letterkenny

21 March 2023
