Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

In Part one we see what’s making the front pages and then we discuss growing waiting lists for home care packages in Donegal. Later, Chelsea tells us how she was defrauded out of 13,000 euro and we hear how Ireland has some of the highest cocaine usage in the world:

In this hour, Community Garda Information and we hear concerns that people with cancer are turning to alternative treatments that could worsen outcomes. Later the Simon Community appeals for help in their work with the homeless:

Gina and Christopher join Greg to mark World Down Syndrome Day and later we get reaction to a new study which shows a low level of reporting of stalking. We finish off with concerns over the discovery of a bag of drugs in Sion Mills: