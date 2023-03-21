Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Second man arrested after dog found injured and buried in Derry

A second man has been arrested as part of investigations into an animal cruelty incident in Derry last week.

A search of a property was conducted and a 23 year old man arrested today on suspicion of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to Animals.

A dog was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park on Wednesday last.

The man remains in custody at this time.

A 29-year-old man charged with offences in connection with the same incident appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday March 21st

21 March 2023
dog abuse
News, Top Stories

Second man arrested after dog found injured and buried in Derry

21 March 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Trial of Jasmine McMonagle murder accused continues

21 March 2023
Lease agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government agrees to introduce budget tax package for small landlords

21 March 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday March 21st

21 March 2023
dog abuse
News, Top Stories

Second man arrested after dog found injured and buried in Derry

21 March 2023
Jasmine McMonagle
News, Top Stories

Trial of Jasmine McMonagle murder accused continues

21 March 2023
Lease agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government agrees to introduce budget tax package for small landlords

21 March 2023
Pier Car Park
News, Top Stories

Pier Car Park, Donegal Town to close as flood risk warning issued

21 March 2023
IMG-6445
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bag of suspected drugs found in Sion Mills

21 March 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube