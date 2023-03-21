Second man arrested after dog found injured and buried in Derry

A second man has been arrested as part of investigations into an animal cruelty incident in Derry last week.

A search of a property was conducted and a 23 year old man arrested today on suspicion of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to Animals.

A dog was found injured and partially buried in Ballyarnett Country Park on Wednesday last.

The man remains in custody at this time.

A 29-year-old man charged with offences in connection with the same incident appeared at a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday.