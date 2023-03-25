Donegal Minors beaten in final league game by Sligo

Donegal Minors suffered a narrow defeat against Sligo on Saturday afternoon in their final league game of the campaign.
A late goal from Cian Carty gave Sligo the 2-06 to 0-11 win.
Donegal have already sealed their place in the final.
Donegal Minors suffered a narrow defeat against Sligo on Saturday afternoon in their final league game of the campaign.
A late goal from Cian Carty gave Sligo the 2-06 to 0-11 win.
Donegal have already sealed their place in the final.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland