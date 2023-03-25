Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Minors beaten in final league game by Sligo

Donegal Minors suffered a narrow defeat against Sligo on Saturday afternoon in their final league game of the campaign.

A late goal from Cian Carty gave Sligo the 2-06 to 0-11 win.

Donegal have already sealed their place in the final.

