Institute came from 2-0 down to claim a 3-2 victory over Knockbreda in the NIFL Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sean McCarron started the fightback firing in on the stroke of halftime before scoring his and Stutes’ second on 54 minutes.

Ronan McAleer then sealed the victory 18 minutes from the end.

Elsewhere, Warrenpoint were 3-0 winners at home to Dergview.