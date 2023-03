Upbeat Cobh Ramblers manager Shane Keegan believes that Galway United, Waterford and Bray Wanderers will be the top three sides in the First Division this season.

Speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw with Finn Harps in Ballybofey, he reflected on the proverbial game of two halves, who will be in the shake up for play-off places, attendances and quality players and how he feels Dave Rogers will bring things on at the Donegal club.

He spoke with Chris Ashmore.