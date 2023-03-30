Housing Minister assures Donegal mother that he will engage with Council to find her a home

The Housing Minister has assured a Donegal mother who has been searching for a home for her and her family for five years that he will be engaging with Donegal County Council on the matter.

Emma travelled to the Dail yesterday with her daughter yesterday where Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle raised her case.

She has been searching for bungalow adapted to the needs of her children, two of whom have special needs with one of them in a wheelchair for five years now.

Emma told today’s Nine til Noon Show that Minister O’Brien said the funding is there to provide her with the home she needs: