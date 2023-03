Defending All Ireland and provincial champions Tyrone are out of the Eirgrid Ulster under-20 football championship.

They lost tonight’s quarter-final to Down on a scoreline of 2-9 to 1-8.

Down will play Monaghan in next month’s semi-finals, after they edged out Cavan 1-11 to 13-points.

Tyrone Manager Paul Devlin says too many mistakes cost them: