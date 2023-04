Detectives from The Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a 56-year-old man in the Ballyarnett area of Derry today.

The arrest was made under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A number of items have been seized, which will be subject to further examination.

The arrest and search are part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.