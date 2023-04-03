88 eviction ban notices reactivated in Donegal following lifting of eviction ban

88 eviction notices were reinstated in Donegal following the lifting of the eviction ban over the weekend.

It comes following an increase in the number of people presenting as homeless in the North West.

Latest figures published by the Department of Housing show that during one week in February, 146 people, including 30 children accessed emergency accommodation in the region, up 60% compared to the same period last year.

In the Donegal, Leitrim area, 56 people were without a home, up 14% when compared to the previous month.

Noel Daly, CEO of the North West Simon Community says there simply isn’t enough accommodation to cope with the number of people facing homelessness as a result of the eviction ban: