Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

88 eviction ban notices reactivated in Donegal following lifting of eviction ban

88 eviction notices were reinstated in Donegal following the lifting of the eviction ban over the weekend.

It comes following an increase in the number of people presenting as homeless in the North West.

Latest figures published by the Department of Housing show that during one week in February, 146 people, including 30 children accessed emergency accommodation in the region, up 60% compared to the same period last year.

In the Donegal, Leitrim area, 56 people were without a home, up 14% when compared to the previous month.

Noel Daly, CEO of the North West Simon Community says there simply isn’t enough accommodation to cope with the number of people facing homelessness as a result of the eviction ban:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pregabalin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Coroner calling for pregabalin to be reclassified

3 April 2023
flood11
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council must take decisive action on Drumfergus flooding – McGowan

3 April 2023
donegal etb
News

Donegal ETB to share €2.6m funding

3 April 2023
Homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

88 eviction ban notices reactivated in Donegal following lifting of eviction ban

3 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Pregabalin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Coroner calling for pregabalin to be reclassified

3 April 2023
flood11
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council must take decisive action on Drumfergus flooding – McGowan

3 April 2023
donegal etb
News

Donegal ETB to share €2.6m funding

3 April 2023
Homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

88 eviction ban notices reactivated in Donegal following lifting of eviction ban

3 April 2023
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

HSE-employed GPs could become possibility in areas difficult to attract and retain staff

3 April 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies following crash in Tyrone

3 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube