There’s a call for Northern Irish history to be included as a core module within the Leaving Cert History curriculum. It’s after a survey revealed a low level of knowledge the Troubles among young people.

The Sunday Times poll has found 1 in 4 young people are uneducated on the Peace Process in Northern Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it’s important people of all ages have an understanding of our history, warts and all.

Head of Irish Studies at UCD, Darragh Gannon, agrees……..