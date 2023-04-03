Council must take decisive action on Drumfergus flooding – McGowan

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says the council must broaden its response to flash flooding at Drumfergus, Killygordon on Friday evening.

Up to 100 metres of roadway was washed away, and a number of homes and gardens were damaged by flood water and debris.

Cllr Patrick McGowan says there has been flooding in that area on a regular basis in recent years.

He believes the council is focussing its attention on the area around the first house to be flooded, but he told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that they must look at an area further up the road………..