The Donegal County Coroner is calling for a drug used to treat epilepsy, nerve pain and anxiety to be reclassified.

It’s after an increase in evidence of pregabalin being present in drug related deaths.

The medicine is believed to pose a particular risk to users with current or past substance related disorders.

Dr Denis McCauley who is also Chair of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP Sub-Committee says GPs need to be made aware of the potential side effects of the drug: