Donegal ETB is to benefit from €2.6 million in funding announced today for the Further Education and Training sector.

The money has been allocated to ETBs in Cavan Monaghan, Kilkenny & Carlow, Laois & Offaly, Longford & Westmeath and Tipperary as well as Donegal.

The capital funding will go towards small scale works including necessary infrastructure and improvement works, and for the purchase of equipment.