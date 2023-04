Greyhound Racing is back at Lifford Stadium – with a bang.

At Sunday night’s official gala reopening there was a ten race card and in the penultimate race Corbrack Prince, owned by Paul Allen and trained by Robert Gleeson, stole the show by winning the Dragon Bet 325 contest in a superb time of 17.30 – which subject to ratification is a new track record over the distance.

The full results can be found here:

https://www.grireland.ie/results/view-results/?track=LFD&date=02-Apr-2023