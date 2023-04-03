Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Further calls for LUH flooding report to be published

There’s further calls for the report into flooding at Letterkenny University Hospital to be published.

The Chair of the Regional Health Forum says it’s shocking that 11 years on since the hospital was devastated by the flooding, reports have still not been made public.

The CEO of the Saolta University Health Care Group, Tony Canavan says on the back of legal advice, they are not in a position to publish the report at this time.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says while works have been carried out at the hospital, the cause of the flooding needs to be established:

