Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

GAA Director General to address County Committee Meeting

The Director General of the GAA will be in Donegal this evening.

Tom Ryan will address a County Committee Meeting to outline the next steps in the proposed review of the matters around the academy debacle and what transpired.

Clubs were informed recently that Croke Park would be brought in, to look into how the situation between the parties involved escalated.

Meanwhile, letters from two clubs, Four Maters and Milford, who are seeking resignations from the Executive Board are also to be addressed this evening.

Four Masters are asking for the Children’s and Coaching Officer’s to consider their positions while adding it’s their view Karl Lacey should be returned as Head of the Academy and any other elected officer that does not share this view or is not willing to support Lacey, should also consider their position.

Milford have raised issues around the selection of the Donegal Manager at the end of last year and are asking for those involved in the process, which called they called flawed, to also consider stepping away from their roles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

56 year old man arrested in New IRA ongoing investigation

3 April 2023
Sinn Fein
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin has front bench reshuffle

3 April 2023
Phone Scam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of latest e-mail based scam

3 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

56 year old man arrested in New IRA ongoing investigation

3 April 2023
Sinn Fein
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin has front bench reshuffle

3 April 2023
Phone Scam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of latest e-mail based scam

3 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 April 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised after aggravated burglary in Derry

3 April 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for Northern Irish history to be added to Leaving Cert curriculum

3 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube