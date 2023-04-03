GAA Director General to address County Committee Meeting

The Director General of the GAA will be in Donegal this evening.

Tom Ryan will address a County Committee Meeting to outline the next steps in the proposed review of the matters around the academy debacle and what transpired.

Clubs were informed recently that Croke Park would be brought in, to look into how the situation between the parties involved escalated.

Meanwhile, letters from two clubs, Four Maters and Milford, who are seeking resignations from the Executive Board are also to be addressed this evening.

Four Masters are asking for the Children’s and Coaching Officer’s to consider their positions while adding it’s their view Karl Lacey should be returned as Head of the Academy and any other elected officer that does not share this view or is not willing to support Lacey, should also consider their position.

Milford have raised issues around the selection of the Donegal Manager at the end of last year and are asking for those involved in the process, which called they called flawed, to also consider stepping away from their roles.