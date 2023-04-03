Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí warn of latest e-mail based scam

Gardaí are warning the public of yet another scam doing the rounds.

In this e-mail based scam, individuals receive an e-mail purporting to be from An Garda Síochána, in which they are accused of being involved in a child pornography investigation or a similar ‘judicial’ claim.

The individual is offered the opportunity to pay a fine of nearly €6,000 to have their case ‘hidden’.

Gardaí are advising the public that contact will not be made with a person under investigation this way and when in doubt to verify requests for information independently.

As well as this upon receiving an unsolicited email, do not click on any links or provide personal information and those who believe they have fallen victim to this scam to please get in contact with their local garda station.

