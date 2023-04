A man in his 30s has died following a crash in Co Tyrone yesterday afternoon.

The single vehicle collision involving a Vauxhall Vivaro van occurred at around 3:10pm on the Garvallagh Road in Fintona.

The man died at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. They say they are particularly keen to speak with the driver of a dark coloured Toyota Hilux who was seen in the area yesterday afternoon and who police believe can help with their enquiries.