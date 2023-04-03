Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

WIN €10,000 to travel the world

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month / Vote Local Hero

Sinn Féin has front bench reshuffle

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has reshuffled her front bench.

She’s said it’s time for a general election and this is the team which will lead the party into it.

Some members will stay where they are with Pearse Doherty, Eoin O’Broin, David Cullinane and Louise O’Reilly keeping Finance, Housing, Health and Enterprise.

Former MEP Matt Carthy takes up the Foreign Affairs and Defence role with Pa Daly moved onto Justice.

Sideways for two of the young stars of the party – Mairead Farrell moving out of Public Expenditure into higher education and Claire Kerrane moved from Social Protection to Agriculture.

Rose Conway Walsh takes over public expenditure with Donnchadh Ó Laoghire into Social Protection.

Darren O’Rourke stays in the environment brief but loses the transport and communications elements to Martin Kenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

56 year old man arrested in New IRA ongoing investigation

3 April 2023
Sinn Fein
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin has front bench reshuffle

3 April 2023
Phone Scam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of latest e-mail based scam

3 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 April 2023
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

56 year old man arrested in New IRA ongoing investigation

3 April 2023
Sinn Fein
News, Top Stories

Sinn Féin has front bench reshuffle

3 April 2023
Phone Scam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of latest e-mail based scam

3 April 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

3 April 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised after aggravated burglary in Derry

3 April 2023
10th anniversary of The Good Friday Agreement
News, Audio, Top Stories

Call for Northern Irish history to be added to Leaving Cert curriculum

3 April 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube