Ruaidhri Higgins sets a challenged for his players tonight against Dundalk

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins has challenged his players to give him a full 90 minute performance tonight.

The Candystripes welcome Dundalk to the Ryan McBride Brandywell in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division and have a chance to go top of the league if leaders Shamrock Rovers lose at home to St pats in tonight’s other game.

City have won their last two but the manager was unhappy with how the performed after half-time in each game.

Speaking after the Friday win against Bohemians – Higgins stated his belief there’s more to come from his team