A Donegal Deputy says there appears to be a trend of orchestrated attacks for social media content.

Deputy Pearse Doherty was speaking in the Dail in condemnation following an attack on a 14 year old boy in Navan yesterday.

The boy sustained several injuries, and a video of the beating has been viewed online over five million times.

Deputy Doherty says more efforts need to be made by social media operators to remove such content as soon as possible: