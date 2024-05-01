Protest in Strabane today as controversial Legacy Bill comes into force

A protest is taking place tonight in Strabane coinciding with the British Government’s controversial Legacy Bill becoming active today.

There has been much upset caused by the decision to introduce the piece of legislation which ends new Troubles related cases and inquests and offers conditional amnesty to those accused of killings.

The protest will get underway at 7:30pm at the Tinnies roundabout.

West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh hopes that the decision to introduce the Bill can be overturned in the future: