Man due in court over assault of elderly nursing home resident in midlands

A man is facing charges of assaulting an elderly resident at a nursing home in the midlands.

He’s due before the court this morning in connection with the attack on a woman aged in her 80’s.

This serious assault happened on Monday evening when a man used a back door to gain entry to the nursing home in the midlands.

He made his way to the woman’s room and attacked her.

Staff were alerted by noises and interrupted the assault.

The woman who is aged in her 80’s was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore. Her injuries aren’t life threatening but it’s understood she is still receiving medical care.

A man aged in his 50’s was arrested by Gardaí at the scene. He is due before Athlone District Court this morning.