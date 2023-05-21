Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Woman dies after being struck by Garda patrol car in Buncrana

 

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) at approximately 3.15a.m.

A female pedestrian, aged 21 years was struck by a Garda patrol car. Her body remains at scene. No other persons were injured during the collision.

The scene remains closed for a technical examination. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

As per protocol, this road traffic collision has been referred under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

No further information is available at this time.

