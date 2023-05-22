Donegal ETB considering relocating Lifford Youthreach to Strabane

Donegal ETB has confirmed it is amenable to the idea of relocated the Lifford Youthreach service to Strabane as a short term solution.

The lease for the current premises on The Diamond in Lifford is about to run out, and as of yet, a suitable premise hasn’t been found in the area.

Cllr Gary Doherty told a recent ETB meeting it would make much more sense to move into Strabane than to relocate somewhere like Letterkenny.

Cllr Doherty says the service is a vital one for the area, and it must not be lost…….