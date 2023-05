There are more short-term holiday lets available on Airbnb than long-term rentals listed on Daft.ie in all 26 counties.

An analysis of the data platform Inside Airbnb has found that in some counties there are almost 100 times more short-term lets available.

In Donegal, the figure is 44 times more, with 37 long term rental properties and over 1,700 short term lets available.

Eamon McBride – an auctioneer based in West Donegal – says there’s nothing available to rent in his area…………