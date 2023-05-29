Highland Radio Honours Excellence in Customer Service at Awards Ceremony

Highland Radio hosted its highly anticipated Customer Service Awards on Sunday 28th May. The prestigious event celebrated local businesses and individuals who have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence in service delivery.

The Highland Radio Customer Service Awards brought together a diverse range of businesses and organizations from various sectors across the region. The event aimed to recognize and honour those who have gone above and beyond in providing outstanding customer experiences, establishing themselves as beacons of exceptional service within their respective industries.

The ceremony, held at the Mount Errigal Hotel, in Lettereknny featured a vibrant atmosphere, with attendees including business owners, managers, customer service representatives, and local dignitaries. The event was an opportunity for the community to come together and acknowledge the importance of exceptional customer service in fostering positive relationships between businesses and their customers.

The winners of the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards were selected through a rigorous evaluation process. Nominations were received from the public, and a distinguished panel of judges assessed each nominee. The esteemed judges were Emma Murray, Noel Cunningham, Charlie Boyle, Sandra Devenney, Deirdre Mc Glone and Micheal Brennan.

The full list of winners can be found here

Each winner demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences, surpassing customer expectations, and setting a benchmark for others in their field.

“We are thrilled to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding individuals and businesses in our community who consistently provide exceptional customer service,” said Fionnuala Rabbitt, CEO of Highland Radio. “These awards serve as a testament to their hard work, dedication, and unwavering focus on delivering memorable customer experiences. We are proud to support and recognize their efforts in fostering a customer-centric culture within our region.”

Highland Radio would like to extend its sincere congratulations to all the winners and finalists for their exceptional achievements. The organization would also like to express its gratitude to the event sponsors and partners whose support and contributions made the Customer Service Awards possible.