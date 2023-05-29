Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Glenties MD propose policy change to allow building along N56

Members of the Glenties Municipal District have today proposed changes to the County Donegal Development Plan.

Councillors are calling for a change in policy to allow building along the N56.

Refusal of planning permission along the route is said to be one of the main issues facing people in the area, forcing them to relocate elsewhere.

Councillors continue to consider the County Donegal Development Plan at County House, Lifford this afternoon.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says a policy change is needed to enable the continued survival of rural and Gaeltacht communities:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

at the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Sunday night last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Highland Radio Honours Excellence in Customer Service at Awards Ceremony

29 May 2023
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Gardaí close road at scene on outskirts of Bunbeg

29 May 2023
castlefinn greenway
News, Audio, Top Stories

Construction of Lifford-Castlefin Greenway to being in June

29 May 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Minute of silence following fatal incident in West Donegal

29 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

at the Highland Radio Customer Service Awards in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Sunday night last. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Highland Radio Honours Excellence in Customer Service at Awards Ceremony

29 May 2023
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Gardaí close road at scene on outskirts of Bunbeg

29 May 2023
castlefinn greenway
News, Audio, Top Stories

Construction of Lifford-Castlefin Greenway to being in June

29 May 2023
Candle
News, Top Stories

Minute of silence following fatal incident in West Donegal

29 May 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Seven men remanded in custody in connection with Caldwell shooting

29 May 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Glenties MD propose policy change to allow building along N56

29 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube