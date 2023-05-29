Glenties MD propose policy change to allow building along N56

Members of the Glenties Municipal District have today proposed changes to the County Donegal Development Plan.

Councillors are calling for a change in policy to allow building along the N56.

Refusal of planning permission along the route is said to be one of the main issues facing people in the area, forcing them to relocate elsewhere.

Councillors continue to consider the County Donegal Development Plan at County House, Lifford this afternoon.

Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher says a policy change is needed to enable the continued survival of rural and Gaeltacht communities: